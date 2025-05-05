The Isle of Man Coastguard led a series of joint sessions last week with police recruits from the Isle of Man Constabulary and firefighters from the Isle of Man Airport Fire and Rescue Service.
The sessions aimed to strengthen collaboration between the different agencies and enhance emergency response around the island’s coastline.
During the training, police recruits practiced how to assist people in danger without compromising their own safety.
They also learnt how to respond safely to water-related incidents and practiced coastguard rope access methods for hard-to-reach cliff locations.
The training session helped broaden the staff’s knowledge of rescue methods, particularly in scenarios where assistance from specialist police units is needed.
Airport Fire and Rescue personnel also practiced a variety of rescue techniques designed to simulate real-life emergency scenarios.
Working alongside Coastguard Rescue Officers, they focused on shoreline water rescue training and improved their speed and effectiveness in responding to coastal incidents around the airport.
The coastguard said that involving different emergency services helped emphasise the highly collaborative nature of such emergency operations, allowing each service to share their knowledge.
A spokesperson for the Isle of Man Coastguard said: ‘Joint training like this is essential to ensure that all our emergency services can work safely, efficiently, and effectively in challenging environments.
‘By sharing expertise and building strong working relationships, we’re better prepared to protect both our communities and the responders themselves.’
Isle of Man Constabulary also posted on social media praising the coastguard for organising the training sessions.
A spokesman said: ‘Thank you to the Isle of Man Coastguard for providing our recruits with essential training sessions. Joint training is essential so emergency services can work safely, efficiently, and effectively in challenging environments.
‘By sharing expertise and building strong working relationships, we’re better prepared to protect both our communities and the responders themselves.