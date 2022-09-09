Car mechanic drove under the influence of cannabis
A mechanic who drove while under the influence of cannabis has been fined £1,000 and banned from driving for five years.
Grant William Thomson pleaded guilty to the offence and was also ordered to take an extended driving test at the end of the ban.
The minimum mandatory ban for the offence is two years, however Thomson has a previous motoring-related conviction within the last 10 years, which means the minimum mandatory ban increases to five years.
Prosecuting advocate James Robinson told the court that 25-year-old Thomson was driving an Audi A3 at the Bungalow on the Mountain Road on March 14 at 8.38pm when he was stopped by police.
Officers reported a smell of cannabis and that Thomson, who lives at Shore Road in Port St Mary, had glazed and red eyes.
A drug wipe test proved positive for the class B drug and he was subsequently arrested.
After being taken to police headquarters, a blood sample was taken which later produced a reading of 2.7. The legal limit for cannabis is two.
Defence advocate Paul Glover asked the court to deal with the offence by way of a financial penalty and said that there had been no concerns about the standard of his client’s driving.
Mr Glover said that Thomson worked as a car mechanic so was now likely to lose his job as a result of the driving ban.
‘He was pulled over as part of standard checks. There was no damage or injury caused. The loss of his licence is going to be the most significant impact on Mr Thomson,’ said the advocate.
Magistrates also ordered Thomson to pay £125 prosecution costs which he will pay, along with the fine, at a rate of £100 per month.