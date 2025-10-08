‘I was in New Zealand at the time and received a call from Elizabeth in the middle of the night telling me she was enjoying her holiday in Ballabeg,’ Mrs Tinkler said. ‘I then realised I had an email explaining that Elizabeth had been moved, but it was clear that this decision hadn’t been made until very late on. ‘I’m told that the works created a lot of dust, which meant it was necessary for the residents to be moved. Whatever happened, they certainly weren’t prepared for it.’