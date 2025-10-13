A 46-year-old man has been fined £300 for being drunk in public and breaching a licensing ban.
Lee Bargh admitted both offences and was given a further 12-month licensing ban by Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court that the defendant was handed a six-month licensing ban on March 18.
The witness described him as highly intoxicated and walking in the alcohol aisle.
Bargh left without making a purchase but was then seen at Noble’s Park.
He was described as shouting and stumbling around in the dog park, while carrying a duty-free carrier bag, containing a small half empty bottle of Smirnoff vodka.
Mr Kane said that the defendant, who lives at Falcon Cliff Terrace in Douglas, has several relevant previous convictions.
Defence advocate Paul Glover asked the court to deal with the offences by way of a financial penalty.
He said that Bargh’s ban had only been days away from ending when he was seen in the Old Market Inn.
Mr Glover said that there was no evidence his client had consumed alcohol.
The advocate said that, on September 12, Bargh accepted he’d been drunk, and that he shouldn’t have been in public in that state, but there had been no disorderly behaviour.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood fined the defendant £100 for being drunk in public and £200 for breaching the ban.
He must also pay £125 prosecution costs.