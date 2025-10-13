A motorist has admitted driving under the influence of cocaine and benzoylecgonine, its metabolite.
Thirty-seven-year-old Ross O’Neill appeared before magistrates recently and also pleaded guilty to possessing 0.1 grams of cocaine, valued by police at £10.
The offences were committed at the Sea Terminal on May 2.
A blood test produced readings of 39 for cocaine, which has a legal limit of 10, and 170 for benzoylecgonine, which has a limit of 50.
Mr O’Neill, who lives at Close Moore in Douglas, was represented in court by duty advocate Paul Glover, who asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing, which will take place on November 6.
Bail has been granted with a condition not to drive.