Cox, who has owned a property on the Isle of Man TT course for a number of years, said: ‘I enjoy the Isle of Man so much, I bought a house here.
‘It commits me even more to come over and enjoy the island, enjoy the TT, the Manx Classic, but also catch up with the friends I’ve made here, whilst also getting to enjoy the roads and scenery on my own motorcycles. It’s just fantastic here.’
The British DJ, music producer and record label owner is widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in electronic dance music.
In a blog published on his motorsport website, the internationally acclaimed performer said his affection for the Isle of Man has grown steadily since his first visit in 2015, when he travelled to the island after years of encouragement from friends.
Speaking about his connection to the TT, Cox said he had long been aware of the famous races but had never found the time to attend because of his busy touring schedule.
His first visit came through a partnership with Honda, which provided him with motorcycles to explore the island and experience the TT course for himself.
‘The first thing I wanted to do was to go on the Mountain Course,’ he said. ‘Me and Ian, my tour manager and good friend, got these two bikes and at 7am we were off!
‘As we were pulling up to the mountain, they had all these bikes on the left-hand side. The guys all there had their gloves off, waiting for the course to open, but I must have good timing because as we turned up the police opened the gate. We had a rolling start on everybody - on a pair of brand-new Hondas as well!’
He said the pair quickly realised they were sharing the road with riders far more familiar with the course, creating what he described as one of the most nerve-racking moments of his life.
Despite the challenge, the experience cemented his fascination with the Isle of Man TT and the unique atmosphere surrounding the event.
He also spoke about watching the racing from several famous vantage points around the course, including Bray Hill, Quarterbridge and Hillberry, saying television coverage could never fully convey the speed and intensity of the competition.
‘The energy of the riders and the speed they carry through the course is something you can only truly appreciate when you're there,’ he said.
Over the years, Cox’s involvement with the TT has expanded beyond being a spectator. Through his Carl Cox Motorsport team, he has supported a number of competitors and teams, including sidecar crews and solo riders.
Reflecting on his ties to the island, Cox said the friendships he has formed through racing have been a major reason why he continues to return year after year.