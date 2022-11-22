Central Laa Meanagh staff and clients thanked Carl Wilson for raising £900 for the Central Laa Meanagh Day Services.
Carl raised £900 by doing the Parish Walk in June this year and got to Peel with no training at all.
Central Laa Meanagh would really like to thank everyone that donated.
Pictured: Anna McKeown, Cynthia Davidson, Karen Keane, Carl Wilson and Charles Fred Wilson (sitting down).
