Carriage drives for disabled members

In this series, we shine a light on the lesser known charities in the Isle of Man.

Manx Carriage Driving 4 Disabled (MCD4D) offers equestrian activities for people who have restricted physical mobility or are wheelchair bound.

We spoke to the charity about what they do.

They said: ‘Formed over ten years ago, MCD4D has delivered hundreds of drives for deserving disabled members at Ballavartyn Equestrian Centre, Santon.

‘Manx Carriage Driving 4 Disabled was the “brainchild” of a group of ladies with equestrian interests and an interest in providing something different for folk who may be otherwise restricted.

‘The comments and smiles we receive from drivers, carers, friends and family make it all worthwhile, and are priceless in the minds of our volunteers.

We’re all volunteers, so any donations go directly to the provision of the service we provide.

‘But, don’t take our word for it, The Princess Royal no less chose to visit us last year to personally thank the team for the work we’re doing, providing recognition at the highest level.

‘Anyone with a disability, physical or mental, permanent or temporary is welcome each Friday and some weekends at Ballavartyn for a drive in one of our specially adapted carriages.

‘Our website, https://mcd4d.org/ (recently refreshed), gives you an insight into what we do and how to become involved.

‘A telephone call to 07624 322431 will connect you to one of our team and [our] Facebook [page, ‘Manx Carriage Driving 4 Disabled’] will show you our latest exploits.

‘We look forward to sharing a great experience with you soon.’

