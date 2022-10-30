Cars in collision
Sunday 30th October 2022 5:27 pm
One of the vehicles involved (Isle of Man Fire Service )
Police and the fire and rescue service were called to Crosby this afternoon after a collision involving three vehicles.
The occupants of all the cars were able to get out of the vehicles before the fire service arrived.
Paramedics on the scene treated the drivers for minor injuries.
Fire crews made the vehicles safe prior to leaving the incident.
