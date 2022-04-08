Castle Street to become one-way

Castle Street in Castletown will become one-way northbound to all traffic, which means vehicles will only be able to travel from Castletown Square towards Brewery Wharf.

The change will be made on Monday.

Bus services will be affected while the temporary arrangement is in place and will be reviewed regularly.

Passengers travelling southbound will be able to disembark on Castletown bypass and transfer on to a Bus Vannin minibus shuttle service which will serve all stops in central Castletown: Ballalough, Castle Rushen High School, Castletown Square and Brewery Wharf.

The shuttle service will coincide with buses operating from Douglas, and will be included in the standard bus ticket.

People wishing to travel from central Castletown to Colby, Port Erin, Port St Mary can catch the shuttle service at Ballalough, Castle Rushen High School, Farrant’s Way, Castletown Square and Brewery Wharf before reaching Castletown bypass, where passengers can transfer on to the main bus service.

Also, people wishing to travel from central Castletown to Isle of Man Airport, Santon and Douglas should note that north-bound bus services will operate as normal through Castletown Square.