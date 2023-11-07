Castletown Commissioners have unanimously agreed to permanently pedestrianise Market Square.
The decision will now be put before the Department of Infrastructure (DoI), which has the final say on whether the scheme can go ahead, after Monday's (November 6) public meeting reached a conclusion on the subject.
The board have also agreed to conduct a wider review of the traffic regulations within the town centre, which the local authority has stated will likely mandate further evidence of public consultation as well as DoI approval.
The motion was put forward by deputy chair Beth Cannan.
Chair of the authority, Jamie Horton, said: 'A survey was carried out, with 74 per cent of people who responded saying they wanted the square to stay closed to cars.
'I understand there has been push back from the traders, but do we go with the minority or the majority?'
It was costing the commissioners £150 to temporarily close the square for small, out of season events – money which the authority thinks could be spent on benefits for ratepayers.
The board said that if there was a longer term or year-round closure, it would make it easier for other parties to use the space.
Commissioner Colin Leather said he would back Beth Cannan’s motion, describing the heritage around the square as ‘fantastic’.
Fellow board member Jimmy Cubbon said no one was given a ‘town centre management course’, but they have to consider the traders, the residents and the office workers when making the decision.
After the vote had taken place, Mr Horton said: 'This does not mean we will get this. It goes to the government, and we leave it up to them.'