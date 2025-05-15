The Manx Highway Code is being revised for the first time in more than a decade with a greater focus on protecting vulnerable road users.
The updates will adopt changes already made in the UK’s Highway Code which states vehicle drivers have a greater duty of care to the likes of pedestrians, cyclists, motorcyclists and horse riders.
Department of Infrastructure (DOI) minister Dr Michelle Haywood revealed the plans in a written Tynwald question from Douglas Central Chris Thomas.
Dr Haywood said: ‘It is anticipated the revised Manx Highway Code will be published this year, in what will be the Island’s first revision to the Manx Highway Code since 2014.
‘The new version of the Manx Highway Code will continue, as in previous versions, to adopt the guidance and rules from the UK’s Official Highway Code, subject to specified Manx modifications.’
The changes will also include references to Manx legislation and amendments for local variations such as the horse trams and derestricted roads.
The new guidance for road users will emphasise the duty of care towards road users have to those who are more vulnerable.
It also says pedestrians crossing or about to cross side roads have the right of way over vehicles or cyclists that are entering or exiting the side road. i.e. cars and others must stop and let them pass.
Guidance will also be issued for cyclists’ positioning on the road and behaviour when riding in groups.
It also says that, when overtaking, drivers should give cyclists at least 1.5 metres and at least two metres for people walking in a road with no pavements.
Cyclists can overtake slow moving traffic on the left or the right taking appropriate care, under the new guidance while cyclists going straight ahead at side road crossings (cycleway and shared spaces) have priority over vehicles turning into or out of the junction.
The new guidance also gives intriguing advice to driver who are encouraged to open their door with their left hand, so that they have better visibility behind them.