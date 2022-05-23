Castletown Silver Band celebrate with a festival of brass

Sir John Lorimer, the island’s new Lieutenant Governor, is sworn in at a ceremony in Castle Rushen - the Castletown Metropolitan Silver Band ( Isle of Man Newspapers )

The centre of Castletown will come alive to the sound of brass this month.

The inaugural Festival of Brass will be held in Castletown on Saturday, June 18.

Several of the island’s brass bands will all perform in the town for the festival, which is being organised to help celebrate the 125th anniversary of the Castletown Metropolitan Silver Band.

The event has been organised by Castletown band leader Ian Astill and the Rotary Club of Rushen and Western Mann.

‘Brass Bands have been popular on the island since they came about in Victorian times, they have truly moved with the times,’ said Ian.

‘You will hear everything from traditional marches and songs, through to 80’s pop tunes and the latest movie soundtracks.

‘The icing on the cake will be when all seven island bands join forces to perform en masse at 7pm.

‘Finally, The Brass Machine and Hazard Mouse will play some fantastic party music in the evening,’ Ian said.