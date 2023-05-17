Plans for a 'community craft brewery' in the old fire station in Castletown won't go ahead as planned after the lease agreement between the town's commissioners and tenants Bottle Monkey was terminated.
A statement from the town's commissioners said: 'We deeply regret to inform the community that the planned establishment of a "community craft brewery" by Bottle Monkey in the town cannot proceed as originally intended.
'After careful evaluation of the project's progress, as outlined in the original project description submitted during the lease award and advice from our legal advisors, the commissioners, during their board meeting on Monday, have concluded that, given the current circumstances, it would not be appropriate to offer a new lease to enable the continuation the project.
'Successive boards were particularly enthusiastic about the prospect of bringing a microbrewery to Castletown.
'This decision is undoubtedly disappointing to the owners of the business and the wider community, the commissioners want to assure the community that their dedication to promoting economic growth and facilities within the town remains steadfast.
'The fire station site remains a crucial strategic location for the town, and the commissioners will seek input regarding its long-term use.
'With this in mind, they do not currently intend to enter into long-term agreements for its use but are open to discussing short-term ad hoc usage with interested parties.
'Wrappers Delight who are currently trading from the site are unaffected by this announcement and short-term parking is again available at the frontage of the fire station.'
Commissioners chairman Jamie Horton stated: 'Our board members, who were truly excited about the prospect of reintroducing brewing to Castletown, share in the disappointment felt by both the business owners and the community.
'However, I want to emphasise that the commissioners remain committed to fostering economic growth and enhancing facilities within our town.'