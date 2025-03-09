Central Young Farmers were the overall winners of this year’s Young Farmers’ Concert.
The annual three-night performance has been taking place at the Gaiety Theatre over the weekend, with Central battling out with their counterparts from Northern, Eastern and Southern for the prizes.
Runners-up in the overall prize were Southern, Northern third and Eastern fourth.
Will Duggan was named as best individual act, while the ‘Central Scousers’ were named bet overall act.
The Southern finale picked up the concert’s best dance prize, with the coveted junior award going to George Hampton.