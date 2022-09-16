Chance for public to mourn Queen and welcome King
The second Proclamation of King Charles III as Lord of Mann at Tynwald Hill, St John’s, on Friday, September 16 2022 -
Hundreds of members of the public flocked to Tynwald Hill for the second proclamation ceremony, following the first at Government House.
The proclamation of King Charles III gave people the opportunity to mourn the passing of Queen Elizabeth II and welcome the new monarch as Lord of Mann.
Friday saw a procession of scouts, cadets, emergency services, MHKs, the Lieutenant Governor and captains of the parishes, as well as many others, enter the Church of St John the Baptist, or the Royal Chapel, for its service of worship.
It was led by the Lord Bishop of Sodor and Man and was closed with the congregation singing God Save the King and the National Anthem.
Participants then made their way to Tynwald Hill for the open-air sitting.
The court was fenced in English and Manx, which was followed by Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer proclaiming King Charles III as Lord of Mann.
In the absence of a visiting military band, which usually visits for Tynwald Day, the Manx Concert Brass Band stood in to provide music.
Isle of Man Advertising’s James Davis and Bill Dale, of Beach Buddies, hosted the day’s proceedings and noted that the event was ‘decades in the making’.
Those in attendance walked the length the path from the church to the hill, along which were lined floral tributes to the Queen.
Black mourning flags could also be seen mounted on the flags of Tynwald.
