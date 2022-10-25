Chance to take a ride on heritage railways
The 2017 Manx Heritage Transport Festival - double decker horse tram pulled by two horses
Today is the second day of the Manx Heritage Winter Transport Festival.
The five-day event, running from October 26 to 30, coincides to mark the end of the season.
The festival consists of events on the Isle of Man Steam Railway, the Manx Electric Railway, the Horse Tramway and at the Port Erin Railway Museum, to celebrate the island’s rich transport heritage.
Liam Miller, customer service officer, at Isle of Man Transport said: ‘The railway season comes to an end on October 30, so it is our last time to get everything out of the sheds before the winter.
‘The festival began in 2021, as the borders opened up following coronavirus it enabled us to put on the event and attract visitors.’
He continued: ‘Summertime is the busier festival, however we do have people coming from the UK and further afield to join us in this celebration.’
Events include the Wizard Express on Friday, the Great Laxey Mine Railway on Saturday and Sunday, and a night at the museum tonight.
The event will end with a Hop-tu-Naa Laxey Mine Railway, a great way to celebrate the holiday.
Following the re-installation of the Douglas horse tramway this year, this is expected to be a favourite.
Mr Miller said: ‘I think a highlight will be the double decker horse tram drawn by two horses along Douglas, which will take place on Saturday.
‘This is not something that you get to see every day.’
He added:‘For photography enthusiasts, we provide a double header service on the steam train, which is where there are two heads pulling the train along.’
The Isle of Man is famed for its old transport systems. It has 105 km of Victorian tramways and railways.
Mr Miller said: ‘The Isle of Man Steam Railway first opened on Tuesday July 1st 1873 from Douglas Station to Peel Station. The first train was hauled by Number One “Sutherland” now displayed in Port Erin Railway Museum.’
Mr Miller continued: ‘The Manx Electric Railway first opened on Thursday, September 7, 1893. A pioneering railway for its time and also the first use of electricity on the Isle of Man. Power from the Manx Electric Railway was supplied to the Douglas Bay Hotel and parts of Onchan Village.’
2023 will mark core milestones for both the Isle of Man Steam Railway and the Manx Electric Railway.
Next year Isle of Man Transport will celebrate the 150th anniversary of the steam railway, and the 130th anniversary of the Manx Electric Railway, where there will be celebrations throughout July and September 2023.
For more information on the upcoming events and schedule of the Manx Heritage Winter Transport Festival 2022 you can visit www.rail.im or call 662525.
Isle of Man Transport advises people to book their tickets in advance.
