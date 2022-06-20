Change of plans for Ramsey Music Society concert

A music society has been forced into a last-minute change of schedule following the late cancellation of their latest guest performer.

The Ramsey Music Society is now hosting classical conductor and musician Russell Medley (above), who will perform alongside concert pianist Olga Eggert at the Ramsey Grammar School west hall tonight from 7.30pm.

The music society was due to host the renowned classical and contemporary cellist Marie-Stephanie Juma, but was forced to change the programme when Marie withdrew due to a family illness.

Marie was also set to perform a concert at the Erin Arts Centre on Saturday, June 25, which has also been cancelled.

It is hoped both dates will be rescheduled in the future.

Tickets for Russell Medley and Olga Eggert are £12, with students and children free, available on the door on the night.