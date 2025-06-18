Windy conditions led to the Senior Race been cancelled for only the fifth time in its 114-year history.
In Tynwald this week, Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Tim Glover asked if it was time for the race schedule to be changed again.
There has been criticism that the race programme, which tries to cram in 10 races, does not leave enough ‘wriggle room’ to deal with adverse weather and other issues.
Mr Glover congratulated race organisers given the difficult conditions they had to deal with.
‘The first year was blessed with good weather and no problems but then the last two years the weather has not been favourable, he said.
‘So is the schedule one of the considerations that will form part of the debrief?’ he asked.
Enterprise Minister Tim Johnston replied: ‘It’s always important to take each event and make them successful.
‘I think as far as the schedule is concerned, it has been developed through consultation with the race organiser, competitors, teams, marshals and medics.
‘It is important there is stability in the schedule so that all parties know what is planned well in advance.
‘I think that’s the issue here - we are already planning for the following year.
‘If there was to be any changes, that would really be a cross-agency discussion across all stakeholders to assess whether that was necessary.’
‘At this stage I don’t believe there are any plans to change the schedule at this stage but it must always be looked at.’
The Minister said a ‘thorough and structured’ debrief takes place after each TT to review all aspects of the event.
This includes operational performance, safety procedures, medical response, spectator experience, commercial performance and delivery against key objectives set, he said.
The debrief involves the Department for Enterprise as promoter, the ACU as race organiser, the TT Marshals’ Association and Manx Road Racing Medical Services.
Following the debrief, any identified areas for improvement and prioritised and actioned ready for subsequent events, Mr Johnston said, adding that the ultimate aim was to deliver a ‘successful and sustainable’ event year on year.
TT organisers had hoped to run a reduced four-lap Senior race on the Saturday evening, with wet weather having already delayed the Blue Riband race.
But in the event, it was abandoned, not because of rain or damp roads, but due to gusting westerly winds blowing up to 25mph.
The bad weather didn’t just cause havoc to the schedule and frustration for spectators - heavy rainfall and poor ground conditions led to the closure to the car parks at the Grandstand several times during the event.