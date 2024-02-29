‘The amendments to the Employment Act 2006 are the first step in the Department’s plan to bring forward a number of reforms to employment legislation in the Isle of Man, ensuring the protection of the Island’s workforce and to enhance the Island’s appeal as a secure, vibrant and sustainable jurisdiction for everyone who chooses to live, work or do business here.’ A spokesperson from the Department of Enterprise said: ‘The Department continues to progress further amendments to employment legislation with meaningful reforms to family rights, including shared parental leave, and whistleblowing currently moving through the Legislative Branches.’