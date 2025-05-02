The Isle of Man Government has released a new video showcasing a series of upgrades to the departure lounge at the Isle of Man Airport, as part of a wider project to improve passenger facilities and enhance the travel experience.
The 1-minute 20-second video features commentary from commercial director Hannah Lo Bao, who explains the changes made at the site.
Among the improvements are upgraded seating, high-top work bars with integrated charging points, additional table seating, and designated areas for passengers with reduced mobility.
The changes form the first three of five planned refurbishment phases, being delivered in partnership with Caterleisure, the company operating the airport’s catering concessions.
A government post accompanying the video read: ‘In partnership with Caterleisure, IoM Airport, the refitted Costa Coffee and bar areas are providing a better experience for travellers, with the changes representing the first three of five planned phases.’
The redesigned layout now guides passengers directly into the newly upgraded Costa Coffee outlet upon exiting security.
The space features additional till points, new coffee machines and display fridges, all aimed at speeding up service and reducing queues.
Three new digital menu boards display Costa’s hot and cold offerings.
Passengers are now greeted with a variety of seating styles and clearly defined areas for both relaxation and dining.
Meanwhile, the newly launched Ellan Vannin Bar seeks to celebrate Manx heritage, offering a curated selection of local spirits, draught beers, wines, prosecco and cocktails.
Peter O’Connell, joint managing director of Caterleisure, said: ‘Customers are loving the new airside environment.
‘The additional seating ensures passengers remain comfortable and refreshed, particularly during peak periods.
‘We can’t wait to welcome all travellers to experience the exceptional facilities and service during their next visit.’
Airport Director Geoff Pugh welcomed the investment, calling it a significant step forward: ‘We’re delighted to support this investment by Caterleisure, which significantly enhances the overall experience for our passengers.
‘The new layout, local touches, and improved service offering make for a much more welcoming and enjoyable environment.
‘It’s a great example of how collaboration can deliver real benefits for our customers.’
Further upgrades are planned for later this year.
The rear waiting area near Gates 4 and 5 will be redecorated and fitted with new carpets, followed by the installation of new seating in both the rear zone and the downstairs holding lounge.
From Thursday, May 1, the airport has begun installing new security screening equipment in the central search area of the main terminal.
The work is part of a major operational overhaul to bring the island in line with updated UK Department for Transport (DfT) regulations.
However, the airport has confirmed that a separate operational change will also come into effect from May 1, with a reduction in scheduled aerodrome closures.
These daily closures, introduced in 2023 due to a shortage of qualified air traffic control staff, currently take place between 8.30am–9.05am and 11.00am–11.35am.
However, thanks to improved rostering and ongoing training, airport officials say a ‘significant number’ of these closures will no longer be necessary.