Tuesday 6th September 2022 10:12 am
Line up of new mercedes buses for Bus Vannin. ()

A revised bus timetable will be introduced to coincide with the start of the school year tomorrow, Wednesday, September 7.

This will replace the contingency bus timetable which has been used to maintain the island’s bus service despite the challenges arising from staff availability since mid-June.

The new schedule sees routes from Port Erin resume their connection with Noble’s Hospital. This route to and from Douglas will also operate at a 20-minute frequency for longer periods.

Other timetable tweaks include:

l Routes 5 and 6, from Douglas to Peel and Ramsey, will continue to operate at a 30-minute frequency.

l The 21 service, around Anagh Coar and Farm Hill, will increase to a 30-minute frequency.

l The 1H service around Willaston has been reinstated and will serve Johnny Watterson Lane instead of the estate itself.

Infrastructure Minister Chris Thomas MHK said: ‘The revised timetable is a significant step in restoring public transport provision across the whole island following a regrettable summer of disruption for many.

‘I’m pleased to report that the recruitment campaign for drivers has been successful, placing us in a stronger position as the new school year begins, and enabling the team to produce a resilient and reliable timetable.’

