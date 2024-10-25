A number of changes have been made to make it easier for island charities to meet regulatory requirements.
The HM Attorney General Walter Wannenburgh, as the registrar and regulator of charities in the island, has announced these changes to support charities in how they navigate registration and regulation.
The changes include: the electronic submission of notification forms; the re-designing and re-branding of notification forms; more engagement with charities directly prior to rejection of forms or accounts; community engagement clinics from the charities administration team to provide guidance and support to charities; new user-friendly information and web resources; and new collaboration with the Charities Commission of England and Wales.
Alongside operational changes, amendments to legislation are proposed in ‘The Charities Registration and Regulation (Amendment) Bill 2024’, which looks to support enhanced efficiency of the Attorney General’s oversight of charities.
The Bill, which is currently before the House of Keys, provides for the Attorney General to delegate powers to officers in chambers and to strengthen the approach to regulation.
This recommendation received support from the Council of Ministers in June 2023, and was endorsed by Tynwald in July 2023.
Minister for the Cabinet Office, Kate Lord-Brennan, who is moving the Bill in the House of Keys, said: ‘Charities play a hugely valued role in the community, providing a wide range of services and support.
‘Whilst further changes may well be needed down the line in terms of regulations, I welcome the practical and service changes introduced by the Attorney General’s Chambers to help charities with administrative requirements that can be burdensome and time consuming, as well as the new Bill to improve the capacity of HM Attorney General to act as an effective regulator.
‘It is also helpful for anybody considering taking up responsibilities in charities, a role which is much needed, to know they can get the guidance and education they need to comply with legal requirements and that they can be supported in this.’
HM Attorney General Walter Wannenburgh added: ‘We must take action to support and guide the crucial role that charities and volunteers play in our island community and on the international stage.
‘These changes reflect our ongoing commitment to support charitable organisations in the Isle of Man.
‘By streamlining processes and enhancing accessibility, we aim to foster a robust charitable sector that serves our community effectively.’
The Bill went before the House of Keys for first reading on Tuesday, October 22, and the new measures amend section 45 of the ‘Charities Registration and Regulation Act 2019’.
Future improvements to regulation will also be guided by ongoing engagement and feedback with charities across the island.