The practice stopped offering NHS treatment to registered patients from March 31, 2025. Manx Care has confirmed it is now in the process of procuring a new provider to deliver dental services in the north of the island.
In the meantime, patients who were registered at Grove Mount and require emergency dental care can contact the Community Dental Service on 642785, Monday to Friday between 8.30am and 4.30pm (4pm on Fridays).
For urgent care over weekends or bank holidays, patients can attend the Emergency Dental Clinic between 9am and 11am. A rota showing which practice is covering can be found at www.gov.im/dentists.
Anyone with concerns can contact the Manx Care Advice and Liaison Service at [email protected] or call 642642. Queries will be logged, though no further updates are currently available.