Changes to Covid-19 procedures
By Gemma Nettle | Reporter |
@twitter.com/GemmaNettle[email protected]
Friday 12th August 2022 2:41 pm
Share
A lateral flow test for Covid-19 - ()
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Manx Care will stop delivering Covid-19 PCR testing and people won’t have to self-test before entering a health setting.
This is part of the island’s endemic approach to living with the virus.
The PCR testing change will take effect from August 31 and people not having to perform an LFT before entering a healthcare setting will come into place on Monday (August 15).
However, the public are being encouraged to stay away from all Manx Care premises if they are displaying any symptoms of the virus.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |