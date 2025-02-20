Changes to planning rules will come in next month - simplifying and reducing the cost of carrying out various home improvement and small building projects.
The amended regulations will reduce the number of planning applications that need to be made, improving the speed and efficiency of the applications process.
A key revision will more than double the size of extensions that can be added to houses from 15 to 35 square metres, depending on the size of the house and garden.
Changes to three related orders on permitted development and change of use were approved by Tynwald this week and will come into force on March 1.
Cabinet Office Minister David Ashford told Tynwald the changes would ‘reduce the burden placed on building owners, encourage investment in and improvements to properties and in doing so also support the construction industry’.
‘As well as these benefits, a number of measures could improve thermal efficiency and so contribute to the government’s response to climate change,’ he added.
Amendments designed to help speed up small building projects and home improvements include increasing works that can be carried out in Conservation Areas such as replacement windows - and in back gardens - sheds, greenhouses, extensions and air source heat pumps.
There are also new provisions for porches, dormers, chimneys and changes to decking and fence heights.
And local authorities are given powers to make it easier to install play equipment and public art.
A separate order expands permitted development to allowing more events on land owned or controlled by public bodies.
This includes activities that can take place at the Grandstand/Nobles Park connected to motorbike racing events. The same applies to the Paddock and campsite at Castletown.
Time for setting up and removing buildings, structures or works before and after various motorcycle racing events will also be extended.
The Meayll Peninsula and Calf of Man continue to have limited permitted development with strict rules about what can be built or changed without special permission.
Cabinet Office Minister Mr Ashford said: ‘Allowing certain types of development to proceed without formal planning permission will enable planning authorities to focus their efforts on more significant and complex applications.
‘These Orders have been informed by the 12-week public consultation last summer and I would like to thank everyone who contributed.’
Permitted development allows small and uncontroversial projects to proceed without planning approval.
Projects that aren't permitted development may need to go through the planning application process and about 90% of these requests are approved.
Between 2020 and 2023 an average of around 1,400 applications each year were made under the Town and Country Planning Act.
More than 60% of these sought full planning approval for smaller proposals such as applications from householders and included an average of over 70 applications each year for replacing windows to properties in Conservation Areas.
The changes to permitted development rules follow a review which was carried out by the Cabinet Office and supported by the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture.