Port St Mary Commissioners is urging residents not to ‘struggle in silence’ and to reach out to local organisations for support with regards to financial difficulties.
Chair Jean Teare says it’s important for social housing tenants to contact the housing officer if they feel they’re getting behind on rent payments.
The local authority is open on Friday, January 2 for residents and tenants who need support.
Mrs Teare says there are various organisations residents can call for help during the festive season.
‘Local authorities are the beating heart of the community, so you always need to be conscious of social problems out there,’ she said.
‘Our housing officer works closely with all the tenants, so she should be the first person to go to if they feel that they're getting behind with anything.
‘It's very important that we’re supporting tenants. You have to have a social conscience all the time, but especially with such hardship that is around at the moment.’