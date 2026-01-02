Douglas commercial litigation and employment firm Coren Law has launched ‘CLICK’ - the island’s first online civil procedure portal.
Designed as an easy-to-use, free to access, digital knowledge hub, it is designed to bring together Manx civil procedure law and practice in one accessible place, supporting both legal practitioners and students.
It is hoped the portal will become a valuable companion resource, alongside the Manx Law Reports, Judgments Online and other established sources.
It is available via the Coren Law website https://corenlaw.im/click-on/, where users can also explore a short introductory video explaining how it works.
Comprising more than 100 pages of A-Z content, CLICK makes it quick and easy to find what you need. Information can be accessed by browsing A-Z or by using the built-in search bar.
Most entries link directly to original sources, including Acts of Tynwald, High Court Rules and case law with highlighted paragraph numbers. Many link to commentary and practical insights.
The site will be regularly updated and includes trends and data, such as key limitation periods, examples of indemnity costs awards and where Manx law diverges from England and Wales.
Director of Coren Law, Steven Coren, said: ‘CLICK is an exciting project. Since the Rules of Court were introduced in 2009, the Isle of Man has developed a significant body of case law across most key areas of civil procedure. It continues to evolve.
‘By making Manx civil procedure law and practice even more accessible online, I hope CLICK will become a widely used resource.’
Designed by Afundi, CLICK is free and requires no account or login.
Those who wish to do so can make a voluntary donation to CIRCA Isle of Man, a local charity supporting inclusion, accessibility and wellbeing across the island.
CIRCA Isle of Man centre manager Laura Cubbon, added: ‘Every voluntary donation made directly strengthens this work, helping us maintain essential services and ensure support is available to those who need it most.’