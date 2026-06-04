Hollywood star Channing Tatum was seen being ‘sick’ over a wall on Glencrutchery Road as filming continued on the TT-themed movie Isle of Man during race week.
Tatum filmed a series of scenes opposite the Grandstand, with a number of spectators enjoying front-row seats to watch the production unfold from behind a nearby wall.
His co-star Eve Hewson was also seen filming on the road, as well as spending an afternoon in the winners' enclosure alongside a large number of extras in what appeared to be a celebration scene.
The pair have also been spotted filming in the competitors' paddock, with members of the public passing through the area being told by production crew they could potentially appear in the finished movie.
The forthcoming film Isle of Man officially began shooting on the island on May 22 and is also expected to film a significant number of scenes in Northern Ireland.
The project is backed by Amazon MGM Studios, Channing Tatum and Reid Carolin's production company Free Association, as well as Plan B Entertainment, the production company founded by Hollywood megastar Brad Pitt.
Pitt, who is listed as a producer on the film, was spotted soaking up the atmosphere at the Isle of Man TT on Tuesday, smiling and chatting with fans as he watched the opening Supersport race from the start line at the Grandstand.
The cast includes Tatum, Hewson, Ciarán Hinds, May Calamawy and Ruaridh Mollica, while Carolin is directing and co-writing the project.
The production forms part of a wider agreement that also includes a companion documentary series filmed during the 2024 Isle of Man TT Races, further highlighting the event's growing appeal to major film and television productions.