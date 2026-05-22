The reception was held after Mr Skelly received the honour at Windsor Castle, with family, friends and colleagues attending to celebrate the achievement.
Born and raised in Ramsey, Mr Skelly gained professional experience both on and off the island before entering politics.
His career included periods working overseas, including in the United States, before returning to the Isle of Man where he became involved in business, tourism and event management. His work included supporting national events and promoting the island internationally.
Mr Skelly was first elected to the House of Keys in 2011 and was appointed President of Tynwald in 2021. In that role, he has overseen parliamentary proceedings and contributed to the administration and development of parliamentary business.
His work has also extended beyond the parliamentary chamber through committee involvement and participation in organisations including the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, where he has represented the island internationally.
A spokesperson from Government House commented: ‘It is also important to recognise the breadth of his service beyond politics.
‘He has always been dedicated to supporting community organisations, culture and the arts, and demonstrates a longstanding commitment to promoting Manx heritage, including the use of the Manx language in our national life.
‘What stands out, above all, is the manner in which Mr Skelly has served: with civility, with humility and with a collaborative approach that has earned him respect across the political spectrum and throughout the community.
‘This honour reflects not just the offices that he has held, but the way in which he has carried them - with integrity, care and an unwavering commitment to public service.
‘Congratulations, Mr President!’