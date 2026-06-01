Bushy’s has been a fixture of the Isle of Man’s social scene since 1984, when brother and sister Martin and Nicky Brunschweiler took over Zhivago’s Bar on Victoria Street in Douglas and established what would become one of the island’s most recognisable brands.
Over the past four decades, Bushy’s has grown from a popular local pub into a much-loved institution, attracting residents and visitors from around the world.
Its presence during the Isle of Man TT has become a key part of the festival atmosphere, with thousands of race fans making the venue a regular stop during their annual pilgrimage to the island.
This year marks the 29th edition of the Bushy’s TT Village, which is once again expected to welcome tens of thousands of visitors throughout the TT fortnight.
The venue officially opened on May 28 at 5pm and has since operated daily from 2pm, with entertainment continuing until midnight each evening.
Entry costs £3.50, with both cash and card payments accepted.
Dogs are welcome at the venue until 9pm.
Local bands are given the opportunity to perform on the main stage, providing a platform to showcase their talent to large crowds.
Acts including Spotty Dog, Sunset Jet, Voodoo Bandits and many others have performed at the venue over the years.
A new addition to this year's programme is Neil Cowie’s afternoon disco, which has already proved a popular attraction.
Known for its nostalgic soundtrack and feel-good atmosphere, the event has built a strong following in recent months.
KeyBar Events was also pleased to announce Dao Racing as the headline sponsor for this year’s Bushy’s TT Village.
The events management company has extensive experience organising large-scale outdoor events.
Among the other events it manages is the Royal Manx Agricultural Show, although the TT Village remains its flagship event of the year.
A Bushy’s spokesperson said: ‘We are excited to be working with such a great partner to bring everyone a festival to remember.’
All pictures taken by Vannin Photos