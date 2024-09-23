Reintroducing car parking charges for politicians and senior civil servants would bring in estimated revenue of £132,000 a year, Tynwald has been told.
Car parking charges for Tynwald members have still not been reintroduced four years since they were suspended during the first Covid lockdown.
Reintroducing them is back under consideration by the Department of Infrastructure after the issue was raised in Tynwald.
It has been highlighted again in a Tynwald question to the Infrastructure Minister from Central Douglas MHK Chris Thomas.
Mr Thomas asked what the DoI charges annually per space for central Douglas car parking, what revenue is raised from contract car parking; and what revenue would arise if it was reintroduced for Tynwald members and senior public servants.
In his written response, Tim Crookall explained that the charge is £1,180 plus VAT per year for the majority of central Douglas contract car parking spaces, although there are a small number charged at different rates due to historic agreements.
He said public contract parking in Douglas currently brings in £429,544 per year inclusive of VAT.
Based on the policy and prices in place in 2021, he said the DoI would expect to generate an income for one year of about £17,000 based on all Tynwald members requiring parking and about £115,000 based on the number of staff expected.
Parking charges for public servants and Tynwald members in the government car park in Douglas were first introduced in April 2016.
The annual charge for a reserved space was initially £192.50 but increased to £770 in 2019-20, with a 25% reduction to £577.50 if there was no guarantee of a space being available.
Income from staff parking had risen from £40,744 in 2016-17, to £78,324 the following year and to £112,168 in 2018-19.
But in April 2020, the Department of Infrastructure suspended public sector car parking charges as a result of the pandemic lockdown and the number of staff working from home.
Since May 2020 returning and newly-elected MHKs and MLCs have been given the option to complete a car parking form.
The Tynwald Clerk’s Office then notifies the DoI of the names and car registration of all those who want to make or renew an application for a parking space.
According to latest available figures, from May last year, 27 Tynwald members and three staff in the Office of the Clerk of Tynwald have registered for an unallocated space in the underground car park at Government Offices for which they would ordinarily have to pay £577.50 a year.
Government employees can park for free if they are essential workers, volunteers, or staff at executive officer grade or below or who work predominantly unsocial hours.