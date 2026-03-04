Trustees of Marown Memorial Playing Fields in Crosby are appealing for information after a barrier at the entrance to the site was damaged and removed earlier this week.
The barrier, which had been fixed into the tarmac at the entrance to the playing fields, is believed to have been taken at some point since Monday.
In a statement, the charity said it is currently reviewing CCTV footage but is asking anyone with information about the incident to come forward.
A spokesperson said: ‘We are always saddened when our property is damaged because as a charity our funds are finite and hard earned. Every penny we have is ploughed back into our facilities.’
Anyone with information is asked to contact Marown Memorial Playing Fields directly via Facebook.