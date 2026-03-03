The Minister for Health and Social Care has sought to reassure Members of Tynwald and the public following allegations posted on social media concerning unexpected deaths, patient safety and staffing at Noble's Hospital.
The post also alleged that ‘two people have died in the waiting room recently’, and ‘one hadn’t been triaged’.
Responding to a question in the House of Keys on Tuesday, Claire Christian MHK said the Department of Health and Social Care had acted promptly after the claims were shared online.
While declining to comment on individual cases because of patient confidentiality, she emphasised that established governance and clinical assurance processes were in place.
Ms Christian commented: ‘The department recognises that such reports can cause understandable concern.’
‘I do want to offer reassurances and to be clear about the governance, accountability and assurance arrangements that are in place to safeguard patient safety.
‘The people of the Isle of Man deserve safe, high-quality emergency care, and that is precisely what our teams at Noble’s Hospital work tirelessly to provide every day.’
As part of her reassurances, Ms Christian outlined the governance structure within Manx Care, which has overall responsibility for quality and patient safety.
Oversight is provided through a formal board and committee structure, including a dedicated quality and safety committee, while executive accountability for clinical governance rests with the Chief Nurse and Medical Director.
‘Within the emergency department, every patient is assessed through a recognised triage system by trained staff and prioritised according to clinical need, with ongoing review while they wait,’ she added.
‘Emergency medicine is, by its nature, complex and fast paced, and despite best efforts, there are occasions where patients can deteriorate.
‘That reality is not unique to the Isle of Man and reflects the challenges of emergency care everywhere.
‘Any concerns about patient safety are taken very seriously and are reviewed through established clinical governance processes, with patient safety at their core.
‘Staffing levels, escalation arrangements and staff wellbeing are kept under continual review to maintain safe standards of care.’
Following the online allegations, the department met with senior Manx Care leaders to seek assurance that appropriate procedures had been followed.
A written report was requested and subsequently received, with the Minister confirming it is under review and that any necessary actions will be monitored by the department.
During the House of Keys sitting on Tuesday, Members pressed Ms Christian on whether an independent investigation would be commissioned, expressing concern that the review process appeared to be internal.
The Minister responded that the department’s focus was on assessing all areas raised online and ensuring that serious incident procedures had been followed - but she did not commit to launching an external inquiry.