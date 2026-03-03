Plans to turn a Douglas office block into a new private medical facility have been approved by the island’s planning committee.
The building will include 13 consultation rooms, 15-day beds, five reception areas and a number of specialist areas, such as radiology, an x-ray theatre, surgical areas and laboratories, together with consultation and treatment rooms, patient bedrooms, staff facilities and a small cafe.
Applicants Kingsley estimated it would have a maximum of 31 staff and 35 patients on site at any one time.
The application was unanimously approved by the island’s planning committee at its meeting this week.
Medics have warned that plans for a standalone private hospital risked ‘cherry-picking’ cases and putting more pressure on the Manx NHS.
In a statement, the Isle of Man Medical Society acknowledged that a private medical practice would help alleviate pressure on public services and assist in attracting appropriately trained and experienced specialists.
But it warned it may leave a disproportionate number of complex cases to an under-resourced and understaffed public sector.
It added: ‘Such as facility may also exacerbate existing pressures on the public system which will likely be expected to accept and treat any patients who suffer adverse outcomes and complications.’
‘Without addressing staffing shortfalls, patients may be forced to pay privately for even basic procedures,’ it claimed.
In its planning statement, Kingsley Land and Property Ltd said: ‘The provision of additional private health care facilities would be of benefit to the island, freeing up space and facilities within the island’s public hospitals.’
Manx Care’s operating plan for the coming year states that it will be reopening its Private Patients Unit to day case and inpatient surgeries.