Charity feature: Hospital that looks after lots of people from the Isle of Man

In this series, we shine a light on charities who do great work in the island. This time, Siobhan Fletcher speaks to the Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital.

The Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital (LHCH) provides specialist cardiothoracic services (cardiology, heart and lung surgery, respiratory services including diagnostic imaging etc) for patients across the North West of England and Wales, as well as the Isle of Man.

The hospital serves 2.8 million people – it is the largest single site heart and chest hospital in the UK.

Heart and lung disease continue to be among the biggest killers in the UK and the communities we serve are marked by increased prevalence of cardiovascular disease, higher levels of heart failure, hypertension, coronary artery disease and an ageing population.

LHCH was rated as one of the best hospitals in the country according to the NHS Staff Survey 2020, published in March 2021.

It has won multiple awards: in July 2021, for the third consecutive year, it was ranked the top performing acute specialist trust in the country in the National Guardian’s Office’s Freedom to Speak Up (FTSU) Index.

And when the Care Quality Commission performed its inspection for the surgical division in October 2020 and medicine in February 2021, no actions for improvement were identified.

The hospital has had a long association with the Isle of Man.

It has a reputation for strong performance, which they say is important in delivering the best care for their patients and high quality clinical services.

This is underpinned by a culture of research and innovation, delivered in modern estate and facilitated by technology.

New and upgraded clinical areas are designed with patients and families fully involved to deliver their needs.

I spoke to a representative from the NHS Foundation Trust to find out more about what they do for patients from the island.

Who are you / What do you do?

The Hospital: Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital (LHCH) is one of the biggest specialist centres in the UK for treating complex heart and lung problems.

Although our initial catchment areas covers Isle of Man, Merseyside, Cheshire, North Wales and parts of Lancashire – a total population of over 2.8 million people, we increasingly receive national and international referrals for our specialist services such as the robotic heart surgery programme which is the only one of its kind in the country.

We are a regional centre for the treatment of Cystic Fibrosis and Adult Congenital Heart Disease, a leader in the diagnosis of lung cancer, one of only a handful of centres in the UK that offers a cardio-oncology service for those whose hearts have been affected by cancer treatment and is one of only five hospitals in the UK to be given ‘outstanding’ status twice by the Care Quality Commission.

The charity: LHCH Charity supports the hospital in all that it does, whether it is providing the latest and best equipment for our medical staff, providing extra amenities for our patients and their families or supporting research that could change the way heart and lung diseases are treated in the future.

Why / when did you form?

The hospital has been in existence since the early part of the 20th century – changing its name many times during that period until eventually becoming Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital in 2009.

LHCH charity has been in existence since 1995 and has raised millions of pounds for the hospital since its inception.

What has been your biggest achievement or proudest moment since forming?

The hospital has a number of notable firsts including being the only centre in the UK to undertake robotic heart surgery and the only centre in Europe to reduce the risk of stroke during complicated heart procedures with the use of a Transcranial Doppler Ultrasound.

For the charity supporting these major projects and allowing them to happen has been amongst our biggest achievements.

Being able to support our staff during the Covid-19 pandemic with the provision of additional facilities made us proudest as we were able to play our small part as they cared for some of the most poorly people affected by Covid.

What is your biggest ambition or goal for the future?

The charity’s biggest ambition is to continue to support the hospital with a number of specialist projects currently in development from helping to expand our cardio-oncology service with the provision of a new 3D Ultrasound, helping more people get a speedier diagnosis for lung cancer with a new Electromagnetic Bronchoscopy device or helping to train the doctors of tomorrow with the new Simulation Centre.

How can people get involved?

The charity has a number of active supporters already in the Isle of Man who regular undertake activities such as the Isle of Man Parish Walk.

For those less active, garden open days, holding tea parties or fundraising evenings are also very popular and, of course, people can simply make a donation.

Where can people find you and where can they donate?