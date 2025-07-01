A charity fraudster faces having a civil restraint order imposed on her, preventing her from issuing further high court claims without the Deemster’s consent.
The move came as Wendy Megson had no fewer than four purported doleance claims rejected for being totally without merit and an abuse of the court’s process.
While in prison, she has been able to issue high court claims free of any charge.
These included doleance claims against King William’s College law firm Mann & Partners, the Attorney General’s Chambers the Coroner of Ayre and Garff.
But Deemster Andrew Corlett said he was not prepared to take up further valuable court and judge time by listing these claims for a directions hearing as requested.
He said: ‘It is beyond any doubt that each of these purported doleance claims lacks any merit and must be struck out as disclosing no reasonable grounds for bringing each of them.
‘Moreover, they are in each case an abuse of this court’s process.’
In his judgment, Deemster Corlett said that even were these claims to have any basic merit as valid doleance claims, they were self-evidently out of time by, in most cases, many years.
The Deemster said he was minded to make a general civil restraint order that would in essence prevent Megson from issuing any claim in the High Court without first obtaining the permission of a Deemster, for a specified period of not more than two years.
He said he was, however, prepared to hear from Megson, at a hearing to be arranged, as to the type of civil restraint order which should apply to her.
Megson was found guilty in June 2023 of nine counts of benefit fraud, two charges of charity fraud, one count of fraud by false representation and one of obtaining remission of fees by deception.
She represented herself at her trial but was remanded in custody on the second day due to her disruptive behaviour and the proceedings continued in her absence, without her taking the stand.
During the trial, the jury heard the defendant had been the director of horse therapy company Manx Equitherapy Limited (MEL) which she falsely promoted as a not-for-profit charity.
She ‘stole’ the registration numbers of genuine charities to give the fraud an ‘air of authenticity’.
Megson was also overpaid a total of £31,366 in benefits over a period of four years or so by claiming she was too ill to work. In fact she was receiving an income from providing horse riding lessons.
Sentencing her to 39 months in jail, Deemster Cook described her charity offences as the ‘planned exploitation of the public’.
She was made subsequently subject to a confiscation order for almost £170,000 and was warned in her absence that if she failed to pay-up within six months she would serve another 30 months in jail.
Megson, previously of Ballaradcliffe, Andreas, had refused to attend court, either in person or by video link, for her sentencing or the proceeds of crime hearing.