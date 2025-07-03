Charity Isle of Man Samaritans has announced the appointment of two new branch directors.
Aimee Grainger and Deana Douglas will lead the branch for the next three years, taking over from the branch’s former director Mike Nudd, who has been in the role since 2022.
Aimee has been a Samaritan since 2021, having joined as a volunteer during the Covid-19 pandemic.
She joined the charity ‘with the hope of being able to help those struggling’, having personally benefitted from the service herself when she was a teenager.
Deana first joined Samaritans in 2022 following the loss of her son to suicide at the age of 29.
A spokesperson from the Samaritans said: ‘Knowing first hand how the impact of mental health and suicide can affect those struggling and the wider community, she has worked closely with those bereaved by suicide in the island.
‘Deana felt volunteering as a Samaritans listener would bring some hope to those in need.’
Talking about the appointment, Deana said: ‘Aimee and I are looking forward to working together and lead our amazing branch of volunteers in driving the future of the Samaritans forward.
‘We would like to thank Mike and the team deputies for all their hard work and dedication over the last three years, and of course, to all our wonderful volunteers who all do such a fantastic job each day.’
‘We are both so honoured and feel extremely privileged to have been selected as the branch’s new co-directors,’ added Aimee.
‘This is the first time the role has been made a joint appointment, but we are excited and ready for the challenge.
‘We would like to thank everyone who put their confidence in Deana and myself and nominated us.’