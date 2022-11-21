Charity shop has distributed £2m since it opened 21 years ago
representatives from the various charities.
At the latest Peel Charity Shop donation event, cheques totalling £90,000 were distributed to representatives from the following charities and organisations:
Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Isle of Man, Singing Jo & Co, RNLI, Peel and District Anti-Cancer Association, Multiple Sclerosis, Parkinson’s Disease Society Isle of Man, Isle of Man Foodbank, Peel Medical Welfare Fund, Manx Deaf Society, Manx Benevolent Fund, Sailing for Disabled, Western Men in Sheds, Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation, Team Isle of Man Youth Cycling, Peel Coal Fund, Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal, Great North Air Ambulance, Alzheimer’s Society, and the Salvation Army.
In addition, donations have been made in recent months to Search and Rescue Dogs, 3rd Peel Cub Scouts and Skills and Friendship Exchange (SAFE).
It was also announced during the event that the volunteer-run Peel Charity Shop had just exceeded £2 million raised since the shop opened in 2001.
