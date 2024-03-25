The sponsored walk was set up three years ago by island residents Charli and Oli Dimelow whose son Teddy Dimelow was diagnosed with Down Syndrome when he was just eight weeks old.
In a post online published ahead of the 2024 walk, the couple said: ‘For those who know our journey, they will know Oli and I didn't have the most positive experience when we found out about Teddy’s diagnosis when he was eight weeks old and we would like to do everything we can to ensure others have a different experience.
‘Teddy is now two and a half [years old] and as we continue to navigate our way through, we have found the resources at PADS to be a truly fantastic help.
‘We will be raising money to help raise awareness of what T21 (more commonly known as Down Syndrome) is and more importantly, what it isn’t.
‘As well as this we will be donating to help better prepare and educate those working in settings that meet first-time parents and family of children with Down Syndrome.’
PADS is an online organisation which works to ensure parents of children with Down Syndrome have access to information and support on the condition. Saturday’s hike saw 22 friends and family members of the Dimelows take part in the ‘trundle’.
And despite initial concerns over the weather forecast, the rain held off long enough to allow the walkers to trek from the west to the east of the island.
Last year’s walk raised an impressive £4,921 in aid of the cause and organisers had set an ambitious target of £5,000 for this year.
So far, they collected £4,364 and donations will continue to be accepted until this Saturday (March 30).
Teddy’s mum Charli added: ‘The love and support shown by our friends and family makes such a difference, both emotionally and through the generosity of family and friends.
‘We hope to make this annual event bigger and better every year!’
Last week The Crosby Pub held its fortnightly quiz but instead of the winning team claiming their prize money, the pot was donated to Teddy’s Trundle to mark the official World Down Syndrome Day (March 21).
As a result, the quiz raised £132 in aid of the cause.
You can donate to Teddy’s Trundle by visiting the event’s online fundraising page at https://justgiving.com/page/teddys-trundle-2024.