The Douglas Bay Tramway Heritage Trust said it was pleased the issue has returned to the political agenda ahead of this month’s Tynwald sitting, which begins on March 17.
A motion tabled by MHK Sarah Maltby will ask members to consider reinstating the horse tramway along Loch Promenade so it once again reaches the Sea Terminal.
Chair of the Trust Daphne Caine MHK said the proposal offers an opportunity for Tynwald to demonstrate its support for the Island’s heritage rail network.
She said: ‘The motion tabled by Sarah Maltby MHK is a welcome opportunity for Tynwald to show support for an important part of our heritage rail network.
‘We hope it will build momentum for the Infrastructure Minister to progress work on reinstallation of the long-awaited section of the tram line along Loch Promenade.’
The call for progress follows recent political discussion about the project. Last month, Infrastructure Minister Tim Crookall MHK told the House of Keys the business case for completing the tramway is currently under review.
He said that, if approved by Tynwald, work to restore the full line could begin within 12 months and would be expected to take around 40 weeks to complete.
The Douglas Bay Horse Tramway first opened in 1876 and is widely regarded as the last original horse-drawn tram service still operating in the world.
Mrs Caine said completing the tramway would highlight the island’s commitment to preserving its heritage while also supporting tourism.
‘Completing the tramway would be a positive endorsement of the value we place on our heritage railways,’ she said.
‘The benefits to tourism, to cruise passengers and to visitors in general goes hand-in-hand with the benefit to local people and enhances the Island’s image as a place which values and takes care of its unique heritage.’