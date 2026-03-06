Douglas-based global service provider Suntera Global is to sponsor the 2026 Mike Henthorn Cruse Memorial Golf Day.
Set to take place on May 6 at Peel Golf Club, this year marks the 16th time the event has been held, continuing a long-standing tradition of bringing the community together to champion the work of charity Cruse Bereavement Support.
In 2025, more than 20 teams took part in the annual fundraiser, held in memory of Cruse’s former vice-chair Mike Henthorn, who was well known across the island’s business and sporting communities.
The event raised more than £11,000 last year, and the organisers are hopeful that this year’s fundraiser will once again generate a significant sum for the charity to continue delivering its services to those in need.
Founded in 1988, Cruse Bereavement Support Isle of Man is a longstanding charity providing information and support to children, young people, and adults across the island who have experienced a bereavement.
Commenting on the sponsorship, managing director of Suntera Global’s island office Mark Reynolds said: ‘As a business with a long-term commitment to supporting local charities, we are proud to have supported the Cruse Golf Day for several years through our continued attendance.
‘Cruse is a charity that is close to our hearts, and I’m delighted that Suntera is able to sponsor this year’s event and help it continue to thrive.
‘The day consistently raises a considerable sum that enables Cruse to carry out its vital work supporting people across the island, and I hope that, with our ongoing support, they can go from strength to strength.’
Former chairman of Cruse Bereavement Support Isle of Man Sam Skelton added: ‘This event is now in its 16th year and has established itself as a key fundraising initiative for Cruse. I’m delighted to have Suntera as our sponsor and am very much looking forward to seeing our many supporters for another successful and fun golf day.’