Jurby Commissioners is extending its consultation with residents about whether to continue supporting the Manx Family Centre’s mobile library.
The local authority says it has received a number of responses online and from a paper survey in a local shop.
It confirmed there are three people on the charity’s list of regular service users in the parish, but believes it needs to hear from more residents.
The library was previously known as The Family Library and was threatened with closure in July 2025.
However, after a number of fundraising campaigns, the library is now run by the Manx Family Community Association which is an independent charity.
The charity is asking Jurby Commissioners for £500 for the year to cover expenses and keep the service operating.
As well as the continuing consultation over the mobile library, the ‘Isle of Man Imagination Library’ has also appealed for support in order to operate its services in Andreas, Ballaugh, Bride, Jurby, Lezayre (including Sulby) and Maughold.
The Imagination Library sees children under the age of five receive a free fictional book through the post once a month until their fifth birthday.
The Gough Ritchie Charitable Trust has pledged £2,500 towards the project, but with the condition that the Imagination Library matches that amount in fundraising by April 5.
A spokesperson from the Imagination Library commented: ‘There are about 190 children under five in IM7 and we'd love for them to receive free books.
‘Please donate if you can and if you know anyone with influence, a business, or deep pockets in the north, please let them know.
‘We’re so close to making this happen for families in the north. Please help us get there.’