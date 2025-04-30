Without Wings, an Isle of Man-based charity that supports people with autoimmune conditions, is set to host its latest wellbeing group session later this month.
The theme for this event is ‘Expressive Movement for Mobility’, and will take place on Saturday, May 17 from 10am until midday in the Rotunda Room in the Roundhouse in Braddan.
The session will be hosted by adapted dance and developmental movement specialist Olwen Maurer, as well as the seventh Manx Bard and dancer Owen Atkinson.
A spokesperson from Without Wings commented: ‘This isn’t a fitness class - it’s just a relaxing space to be guided to move, express and reconnect in your own way, with time also for a cup or tea and catch-up.
‘There’s no pressure and no experience is needed. The activity will be chair-based and people are being invited to come as they are, with all bodies and energy levels welcome.’
As an awareness and information-raising event, the session is free to attend and open to anyone in the island with any mobility issues or conditions.
Attendees have also been told that they are welcome to bring along a supportive friend or family member.
The spokesperson added: ‘Without Wings' theme for 2025 is #StayConnected.
‘These free sessions are therefore about bringing people together and helping them feel just that little bit more in control, offering hope and a chance to explore simple, meaningful ways to reconnect with the body, the mind and each other in a supported space.
‘They're also part of our wider mission to raise awareness of what the charity offers.’
Those looking to attend have been reminded to book their tickets in advance, which can be done by visiting https://www.eventbrite.com/e/expressive-movement-for-mobility-tickets