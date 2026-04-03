Hospice Isle of Man has announced the temporary closure of its superstore in Douglas to allow for essential maintenance and improvements.
Work at the store at Spring Valley Industrial Estate is due to begin on Saturday, April 11.
Ahead of the closure, the charity will host a special Easter mega sale from Tuesday, April 7 to Friday, April 10.
A spokesperson for the hospice confirmed that although the store will be closed while the work takes place, donations will still be accepted.
Members of the public can drop off items from Tuesday to Saturday between 10am and 3pm, with donations playing an important role in supporting the charity’s work.
The exact reopening date has not yet been confirmed, although the refurbishment is expected to take a couple of weeks.
The charity says it will update the public once the work has been completed and the store is ready to reopen.
Furniture donations can still be arranged during the closure, with collections available by contacting the team on 615055 and selecting option one.
Any arranged pick-ups will be scheduled for when the superstore reopens, which is currently anticipated towards the end of April.
Hospice Isle of Man says the improvements form part of a long-term investment in the superstore aimed at supporting growing demand and the continued expansion of Hospice’s retail network across the island.
The announcement comes as the charity faces growing financial pressures.
The charity recently confirmed it has been operating at a deficit for the past six years and is considering a number of voluntary redundancies as part of wider cost-saving measures.
Rising costs, demographic pressures linked to an ageing population and comparatively low levels of government funding were cited as key factors behind the financial challenges.
Hospice Isle of Man has thanked the community for its continued support and patience during the superstore’s refurbishment period.