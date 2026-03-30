A new exhibition exploring the rich history of Cregneash has opened the 2026 season at Rushen Heritage Centre in Port Erin.
Titled ‘Families of Cregneash’, the exhibition shines a light on some of the village’s most prominent families from the 19th and early 20th centuries, including the Crebbins, Faraghers, Karrans, Kellys and Quirks.
Through a collection of historic photographs, family reminiscences, newspaper cuttings and detailed family trees, the display offers visitors a glimpse into the lives and legacy of those who shaped the community.
The exhibition has been curated by Rushen Heritage Trust board member Cathy Clucas, alongside volunteer Julie Stewart and contributor Brian Kelly. Speaking about the project, Cathy highlighted the deep personal and cultural significance of Cregneash.
‘Cregneash has a special place in the hearts of so many people,
Having lived and worked in the village for many years, I feel a strong connection to this unique place. It was home to notable Manx figures such as Edward Faragher, known as Ned Beg Hom Ruy, Harry Kelly and Ned Maddrell.’
She added that while the exhibition focuses on a selection of families, there are plans to potentially expand the project in the future to include others with strong ties to the village.
The exhibition will run until Saturday, May 9, and is the first of four planned displays at the centre this year.
Upcoming exhibitions will explore churches in the south of the island, the golden age of tourism in Port Erin and Port St Mary, and archaeological sites across the region.
Rushen Heritage Centre, located on Bridson Street, welcomes more than 3,000 visitors each season.
Open Tuesday to Saturday from 10am to 4pm until the end of October, the volunteer-run facility also serves as a visitor information point and offers a range of local books, maps and gifts celebrating the heritage of Rushen.