The Rotary Club of Douglas has continued its 65th anniversary celebrations with the second of this year’s public speaking competitions.
The event, which focused on junior schools, took place at Willaston School earlier this month, with the school hosting the competition as last year’s winner.
All junior schools across the Isle of Man were invited to participate, with eight schools entering teams of three pupils.
The competition featured a variety of topics selected by the students, including the impact of social media on young people, local heritage, technological change and environmental themes.
Presentations included titles such as ‘Why social media is harmful for those under 16’, ‘Small Village, Big Invention – The Lady Isabella’, ‘From Horse Trams to Robot Plans’ and ‘Wind, Waves and Wishes’. Competitors were all aged under 11.
The team from St John’s School - consisting of Kayden Kitching, Lorcan Bridson and Millie Wolter - won first place with the subject ‘”Oh yes it is!” A look behind the panto curtain’, while Arbory School took second place with their presentation ‘My island home’.
Third place then went to St Thomas’ Church of England School with their presentation titled ‘Three Day Weekends’.
Mary Jane Falconer, chair of the Douglas Rotary Club Youth Committee, commented: ‘It never ceases to amaze me how well the pupils deliver their presentations.
‘They are never phased by the daunting task of speaking in front of an audience of 100 people.
‘Their topics this year were very entertaining, well thought out and delivered. Each of the teams did so well, and it made the judges’ task very difficult.’
The event was attended by several public figures, including Daphne Caine MHK, Sarah Maltby MHK, and the Mayor of Douglas, Steven Crellin.
Judith Ley served as Master of Ceremonies, while Anne Clarke acted as Principal Judge, providing feedback to all 24 participants.