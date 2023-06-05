Cherry Godfrey, an established independent financial services specialist in the Isle of Man, Isle of Wight and Channel Islands, is celebrating 30 years in business.
The firm has also reached the significant milestone of paying out more than £30 million of interest to its local investors over the past decade.
Chief executive officer David Cherry says: ‘We offfering unique island finance and insurance products to the local community and, despite its growth, our company has retained its old fashioned values and provides customers with an environment where they are all treated with consideration and fairness.’
Through its loan note investment product, the support from local investors has enabled Cherry Godfrey to fuel local retail and the local economy. The funds invested are used to establish a high-quality portfolio, consisting of a large number of small advances, extending thousands of modest loans to local families and businesses. The rate of interest for investors is fixed for the duration of the investor’s chosen issue period, helping to minimise the risk of fluctuating markets.
David Cherry explained: ‘Our ethos has always focused on supporting the local communities in which we operate
‘Our loan note offerings are testament to that, with investments made into our loan notes that are used to fund the loans which Cherry Godfrey make to thousands of customers on the island.
‘We are very proud of what we have achieved over the last 30 years, and thanks goes out to our valued investors, our extremely professional and passionate staff, and our loyal customers. As we look to the future, the focus is very much on continuing to provide competitive and valued island products and serving the local communities, providing a real alternative to other high street lenders, as well delivering excellent financial return for our investors.”