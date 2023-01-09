Chief Constable Gary Roberts has paid tribute to a former colleague who has died after a along illness.
Retired officer Constable Neal Jones died yesterday.
Neal served for thirty years, retiring in 2006. He worked in every station and for several years was the resident officer in Jurby. He ended his service working in the force control room and in custody.
Mr Roberts said: 'A kind, outgoing, friendly man, he was greatly respected by everyone who worked with him. He was - by a considerable distance - the constabulary's greatest storyteller and he loved to tell tales from the his own service and from the constabulary's history.
'He was also a good police officer, who often gave much needed advice to his younger colleagues in order to keep them out of trouble. Neal was very much a "one off" and everyone who worked with him will have their own fond memories of him.
'Neal's father, Alan Jones, was a much respected inspector, who died soon after retiring. His brother, Howard, has just retired as manger of the emergency services joint control room.
'Our thoughts today are with Neal's wife, Suzanne, and his two daughters.'