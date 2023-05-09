The Chief Minister has apologised to Dr Rosalind Ranson for the treatment she received from the government.
Alfred Cannan made an urgent statement in the House of Keys this morning. It follows the island's former medical director being awarded compensation amounting to £3.1m last week.
He addressed Dr Ranson's unfair dismissal by the Manx government and her treatment since.
He said: 'It is entirely appropriate for me to go further and express not only my deep regret that Dr Ranson was subjected to such unprofessional and damaging behaviours whilst in post as the medical director, but to offer my deepest apologies for the harm she has experienced - which the Tribunal has recognised in their Liability Judgement and has reflected in the compensation award now made in the Quantum Judgement.'
Mr Cannan explained that there are various initiatives which have been put in place following the liability hearing last May.
'The Council of Ministers intends to recommend to Tynwald that a further independent assessment needs to be undertaken the department’s management of the Tribunal process and that an appropriate independent senior member of the Bar is most likely needed to undertake this work,' he said. 'It is clear that the majority of the tribunals criticisms focus on the conduct of the department during the liability hearing and this will need to be the key focus of any inquiry.'
The Chief Minister added: 'This is not the end of the matter and we must all continue the work underway to improve governance, performance and culture and of course strive to nurture and protect our greatest asset; our people.'